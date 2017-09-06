Pursuit of suspected kidnapper ends in vehicle crash

A 21-year-old suspected kidnapper and car thief led Placerville police on a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended in a crash that seriously injured the suspect and another driver.
Police identified the suspect as Justin Jefford, 21, of Placerville.
The series of events began about 12:30 p.m., when Placerville police officers were dispatched to a Placerville Drive address. There, an adult female who was identified as Jefford’s ex-girlfriend said that she had been kidnapped by Jefford, and Jefford also had stolen her mother’s vehicle, a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle.
The woman said she later managed to escape capture in Shingle Springs and called the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, which came to her aid.
About 4 p.m., a Placerville police officer spotted the reportedly stolen Beetle and attempted to pull it over. The driver, identified as Jefford, instead sped away, eventually driving westbound on Green Valley Road. Just west of Green Stone Road, police said Jefford crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into on oncoming vehicle.
Officials said the driver of the other vehicle, who has not been identified, and Jefford sustained major injuries and were taken to Sacramento-area hospitals.
Jefford, who police said has a past criminal record, faces multiple charges and will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
