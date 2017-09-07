Elk Grove police seek men in Walgreens robbery

Elk Grove police are asking for the public’s help to find two men who robbed a Walgreens on Wednesday.
The men jumped over the counter of the pharmacy at 7299 Laguna Blvd., confronted store employees, then took off with an undisclosed amount of drugs, the Police Department said in a news release.
The men were last seen running toward an apartment complex near the store. Police responded to the robbery call within minutes and established a perimeter around the complex, but did not find the men, the department said.
One robber is described as a man in his 20s, 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin build. The second is described as in his 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall with a stocky build of about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center at 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
