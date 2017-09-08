Man killed in shootout with Sacramento police identified by coroner

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a shootout with Sacramento police.

Eric Arnold, 41, of Sacramento was killed after he initially shot two police officers in south Sacramento, authorities say. The officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Arnold was wanted in connection with the killing of a mother and daughter on Janrick Avenue in Meadowview last week. Two unnamed Sacramento police officers followed Arnold in a pickup truck until he stopped on 27th Avenue, police said. The officers were awaiting backup when Arnold opened fire.

The Coroner’s Office identified the Meadowview victims as Erica Wallace, 45, and Kiara LaSalle, 17. Neighbors on Thursday said LaSalle was Wallace’s daughter.

Police Chief Dan Hahn said that Arnold, Wallace’s boyfriend, had shot the two women and attempted to burn their bodies, which triggered the smoke alarm and brought the Fire Department to the home on Janrick Avenue.

Sacramento Superior Court records show that Arnold, also known as Dwan Huguley, faced charges of resisting arrest in 1998, which were later dismissed.