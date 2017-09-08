Driver killed, another injured in collision near Clarksburg

A 26-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a collision on South River Road south of Clarksburg.
The man, identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office as German Romero Prieto of Clarksburg, was driving a 2003 Cadillac CTS northbound on South River Road, south of County Road 141, about 3:40 p.m.
He intended to make a left turn into his residence and came to a stop in the driveway of the Clarksburg Boat Launch, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. He then turned directly into the path of a 1997 Ford F350 that was northbound on South River Road, the news release said.
The front of the Ford collided with the left side of the Cadillac, fatally injuring Prieto.
The driver of the Ford, a 68-year-old Courtland man, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries, the news release said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in the collision, according to the CHP.
