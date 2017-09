A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City in the Bay Area on Monday, September 11, 2017. The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but due to the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in, the Coast Guard said. They received unspecified medical attention at the scene, the Mercury News reported, but were said to otherwise be all right.