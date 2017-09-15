Placer County Sheriff arrests wanted sex offender at Auburn Safeway

More Videos

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

Pause
Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 0:33

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:42

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State 2:00

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

Meet best-selling author Jamie Ford 2:01

Meet best-selling author Jamie Ford

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:12

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew'

Racist note left at Elk Grove salon 1:02

Racist note left at Elk Grove salon

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

  • Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway

    Detectives arrested David Dean Dodson and Shaunda Eileen Deweese on warrants from Oklahoma, Kansas and Sacramento County on Sept. 13.

Detectives arrested David Dean Dodson and Shaunda Eileen Deweese on warrants from Oklahoma, Kansas and Sacramento County on Sept. 13. Placer County Sheriff's Office
Detectives arrested David Dean Dodson and Shaunda Eileen Deweese on warrants from Oklahoma, Kansas and Sacramento County on Sept. 13. Placer County Sheriff's Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Placer County Sheriff arrests wanted sex offender at Auburn Safeway

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 10:39 AM

On Sept. 13, Placer County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Sacramento County man and woman in the Auburn Safeway parking lot.

David Dean Dodson, 37, and Shaunda Eileen Deweese, 24, were taken into custody by officers with warrants for their arrest in Kansas, Oklahoma and Sacramento County.

Dodson was wanted on two felony warrants in Sacramento County and two warrants in Kansas after absconding from parole two years ago and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Deweese was on an Oklahoma “most wanted” list with two felony warrants in Oklahoma and two misdemeanor warrants in Sacramento County.

The two were booked in the Placer County Jail following their arrest and are being held without bail.

Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question