Placer County Sheriff arrests wanted sex offender at Auburn Safeway

On Sept. 13, Placer County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Sacramento County man and woman in the Auburn Safeway parking lot.
David Dean Dodson, 37, and Shaunda Eileen Deweese, 24, were taken into custody by officers with warrants for their arrest in Kansas, Oklahoma and Sacramento County.
Dodson was wanted on two felony warrants in Sacramento County and two warrants in Kansas after absconding from parole two years ago and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Deweese was on an Oklahoma “most wanted” list with two felony warrants in Oklahoma and two misdemeanor warrants in Sacramento County.
The two were booked in the Placer County Jail following their arrest and are being held without bail.
