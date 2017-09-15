Justin Nicholas Greene
Bicyclist killed in Folsom collision identified

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 07:52 PM

UPDATED September 16, 2017 09:14 AM

The bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run collision in Folsom early Thursday had been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 41-year-old Naun Rocha.

The coroner’s website did not list a city of residence for Rocha.

Folsom police received a 911 call at 2:31 a.m. Thursday from a motorist, who reported a bicyclist in the roadway on East Bidwell Street at Oak Avenue Parkway. Officers arrived and found the bicyclist deceased.

Although there were no witnesses at the scene, officers used physical evidence at the collision site to identify the vehicle, a blue-gray 2014 Chevy Cruze, which was later found at a Folsom address where police arrested Justin Nicholas Greene, 27, of Folsom.

Officers determined that Greene was the driver of the vehicle and that he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Police Department news release.

Greene was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

