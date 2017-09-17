Sacto 911

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Auburn

September 17, 2017 1:15 PM

Placer County sheriff’s deputies caught a man in Lincoln who was wanted for attempted kidnapping, Auburn police said Sunday.

Jason Lee Lott, 50, of Citrus Heights is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in Auburn on Thursday. At 2:40 a.m., Auburn police were called by the intended victim. A woman said a man had grabbed her and threatened her with a “stun gun-type device” near Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Way.

She struggled and managed to escape to her vehicle. The man attempted to get into her vehicle as she drove away, police said in a press release.

Auburn police Lt. Victor Pecoraro said a combination of police work and input from the public led to the identification of Lott as the suspect. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Placer County officers encountered Lott while responding to an unrelated incident in the 1200 block of Athens Avenue in Lincoln. His bail is set at $260,000.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

