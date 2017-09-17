Sacto 911

Elementary school fire being investigated as ‘suspicious in nature’

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

September 17, 2017 2:22 PM

The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a small blaze that broke out Sunday morning at Del Paso Heights Elementary School.

No injuries were reported and the fire caused minimal structural damage, Sacramento fire Capt. Dave Lauchner said.

An arson investigator was on scene after crews deemed the fire “suspicious in nature,” given that it started at a school on a Sunday, Lauchner said. Twin Rivers Unified School District spokesperson Zenobia Gerald said in an email that the fire occurred in a boys’ restroom.

Fire personnel responding to the Morey Avenue school around 10:40 a.m. found smoke coming from the room. The arson investigation was ongoing as of 2 p.m.

The fire caused some smoke damage but “shouldn’t impede (students) from coming to school tomorrow,” Lauchner said.

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

