With legal pot looming, California counties seize thousands of illegal plants

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

September 29, 2017 3:34 PM

Yolo County officials announced the seizure of $6 million worth of marijuana this week, continuing a string of enforcement actions in the Sacramento region.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized more than 2,000 plants at three locations during raids on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The raids followed seizures by officials in Yuba County, Roseville and Elk Grove this month, which netted more than 7,000 plants, according to the agencies.

The plants were seized from outdoor grows in Yolo, said Sgt. Matthew Davis, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Marijuana grows in other parts of the region this month were allegedly in houses.

Yolo County deputies arrested Antonio Iribarren, 56, of Pittsburg, Ga., on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, cultivation of marijuana, possession of drugs while armed, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Officials said marijuana was grown on the 3000 block of County Road 88b.

Also arrested this week, for alleged marijuana grows on the 2000 block of County Road 88, were Evan Card, 39, of Discovery Bay, and Steve Santos, 33, of Brentwood.

Finally, deputies made no arrests but seized almost $1,300 worth of plants on a property on the 20000 block of County Road 79a.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

