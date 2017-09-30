Card skimmers reportedly found, removed from East Sacramento gas station

The Stop and Shop gas station on 35th Street and Folsom Boulevard was victim to a credit card skimming scam that stole data from more than a dozen customers, local sources reported this week.
Technicians found four skimming devices on the pump, owner Nav Sidhu told KCRA on Thursday. The skimmers were not visible from the outside, FOX40 reported, and the Sacramento Police Department is investigating.
Sidhu told FOX40 that the devices have been removed, but not before several customers had money stolen from their bank accounts.
At least one victim had their entire account balance taken. Two of them said their card was used at a post office.
“Holy smokes, like, there’s thieves out there that are taking this much money out of people’s accounts and getting away with it,” Amy Pine, a customer who had $951 drained from her account, told FOX40.
Card skimmers at local bank ATMs led to $200,000 being withdrawn from victims’ accounts earlier this year. That case led to the arrests of two men, apprehended at Sunrise Mall in Citrus heights. California is one of the states most heavily affected by this type of scam.
KCRA and the police department recommend paying inside, using cash or using credit rather than debit to protect against skimmers at gas stations. You can also try giving the card reader a tug.
