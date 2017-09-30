Card skimmers reportedly found, removed from East Sacramento gas station

More Videos 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:01 Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:12 Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:29 Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:57 CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 10:26 Full-length footage of CHP shooting 2:28 Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 0:56 The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The Tribune

