Card skimmers reportedly found, removed from East Sacramento gas station

More Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Pause
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:01

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:12

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew'

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:29

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 1:57

CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass

Full-length footage of CHP shooting 10:26

Full-length footage of CHP shooting

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial 0:56

The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial

  • How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

    Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Card skimmers reportedly found, removed from East Sacramento gas station

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 30, 2017 4:49 PM

The Stop and Shop gas station on 35th Street and Folsom Boulevard was victim to a credit card skimming scam that stole data from more than a dozen customers, local sources reported this week.

Technicians found four skimming devices on the pump, owner Nav Sidhu told KCRA on Thursday. The skimmers were not visible from the outside, FOX40 reported, and the Sacramento Police Department is investigating.

Sidhu told FOX40 that the devices have been removed, but not before several customers had money stolen from their bank accounts.

At least one victim had their entire account balance taken. Two of them said their card was used at a post office.

“Holy smokes, like, there’s thieves out there that are taking this much money out of people’s accounts and getting away with it,” Amy Pine, a customer who had $951 drained from her account, told FOX40.

Card skimmers at local bank ATMs led to $200,000 being withdrawn from victims’ accounts earlier this year. That case led to the arrests of two men, apprehended at Sunrise Mall in Citrus heights. California is one of the states most heavily affected by this type of scam.

KCRA and the police department recommend paying inside, using cash or using credit rather than debit to protect against skimmers at gas stations. You can also try giving the card reader a tug.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question