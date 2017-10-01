Elk Grove police find missing man, 58

Update: Elk Grove police announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday that Jose Luna, 58, has been reunited with his family.
Luna, whose mental capacity is reduced after a traumatic brain injury, walked away from his relatives’ residence at 3:30 a.m., a police press release said. He was last seen in the 6000 block of Travo Way. The department sent out an alert to residents in the area to be on the lookout for Luna.
He is a Hispanic man with gray, balding hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Luna is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department Dispatch Center at (916) 691-5246.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments