Man shot during mugging in midtown

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

October 01, 2017 12:18 PM

A man was shot during an attempted mugging in midtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim got himself to the hospital, where the shooting was reported to the police. The man was walking home and was in the area of 28th and J Streets at 2:34 a.m. when he was approached by a group of suspects who demanded his money at gunpoint.

Police spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew said she didn’t know whether the victim handed over his money, but it is not unusual for someone to get shot during a robbery even if they cooperate.

After they shot him, the suspects fled and the victim headed to the hospital.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

