Man shot during mugging in midtown

More Videos 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September Pause 1:38 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:01 Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 1:29 Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:42 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 19 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 1:57 CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 10:26 Full-length footage of CHP shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 With charges ranging from attempted robbery to failing to register as a sex offender, here are the Sacramento area's top four most wanted fugitives for the week of Sept. 26. With charges ranging from attempted robbery to failing to register as a sex offender, here are the Sacramento area's top four most wanted fugitives for the week of Sept. 26. Video produced by Emily Zentner

With charges ranging from attempted robbery to failing to register as a sex offender, here are the Sacramento area's top four most wanted fugitives for the week of Sept. 26. Video produced by Emily Zentner