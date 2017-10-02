Carmichael man, 40, found safe

Update: The “cognitively impaired” Carmichael man reported missing Sunday has been found safe by the Roseville Police Department and returned to his mother, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.
Christopher Francil, 40, was reported missing after his mother returned from work and found him gone. A sheriff’s department press release said he walked away from the home on the 6100 block of Oakgreen Circle in Carmichael with a backpack, miscellaneous clothing and a purple Kings baseball cap.
He was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. He can easily become disoriented, but he knows his address and phone number, the press release said. It’s not known what he was wearing when he left the house, but he is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
“Anyone who may have seen Christopher Francil or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115,” the release said.
