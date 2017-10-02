Bullet holes found in windows of CalSTRS building

Employees at the CalSTRS building in West Sacramento reported finding bullet holes in windows of the building on Monday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
CHP Sgt. Veronica Gonzalez said no one was hurt and that it is not an active incident. A message to CalSTRS employees said bullet holes and bullets were found on floors seven through nine on the north side of the building.
Gonzalez said janitorial staff reported the incident, which happened sometime over the weekend. Because there were no witnesses and the only evidence is bullet fragments, there is little to follow up on, she said. The West Sacramento Police Department took a report.
