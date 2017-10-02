West Sacramento headquarters of the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) December 11, 2009.
West Sacramento headquarters of the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) December 11, 2009. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@sacbee.com
West Sacramento headquarters of the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) December 11, 2009. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@sacbee.com
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Bullet holes found in windows of CalSTRS building

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

October 02, 2017 10:53 AM

Employees at the CalSTRS building in West Sacramento reported finding bullet holes in windows of the building on Monday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

CHP Sgt. Veronica Gonzalez said no one was hurt and that it is not an active incident. A message to CalSTRS employees said bullet holes and bullets were found on floors seven through nine on the north side of the building.

Gonzalez said janitorial staff reported the incident, which happened sometime over the weekend. Because there were no witnesses and the only evidence is bullet fragments, there is little to follow up on, she said. The West Sacramento Police Department took a report.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September
Here's what Sacramento area firefighter saw in his native Mexico City after earthquake 1:01

Here's what Sacramento area firefighter saw in his native Mexico City after earthquake
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question