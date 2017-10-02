Sacto 911

Fatal collision involving RT bus closes section of Fruitridge Road

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 02, 2017 6:45 PM

Sacramento police are investigating a fatal collision involving a Sacramento Regional Transit bus and another vehicle on Fruitridge Road.

Officer Linda Matthew, a police spokeswoman, said the collision occurred about 4 p.m., when a vehicle struck the rear of a bus that had stopped on Fruitridge Road to drop off passengers.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where he died, she said. Matthew said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Wendy Williams, a spokeswoman for Regional Transit, said one person aboard the bus complained of pain but opted to seek medical attention on his own and was not transported to a hospital.

Police report Fruitridge Road is closed to traffic between 61st and 63rd streets. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

