Bobby D. John
Bobby D. John California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Bobby D. John California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Inmate from Sacramento County reported missing from prison in Tracy

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 02, 2017 8:05 PM

A minimum-security inmate who walked away from a state correctional facility in Tracy on Sunday is being sought by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

Bobby D. John, 40, was last seen at his job assignment at the Prison Industry Authority Dairy at Deuel Vocational Institution near Tracy on Sunday morning, according to a department news release. Staff members immediately searched surrounding areas and notified area law enforcement agencies as well as the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety.

John entered the state prison system from Sacramento County in May 2014 with a six-year sentence for first-degree burglary, the news release said. He was scheduled to be released in November 2020.

John is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 207 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees John is advised to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency or call 911. Anyone with information regarding John’s location or who can provide other relevant information is asked to call the Deuel Vocational Institution watch commander at 209-835-4141, ext. 3842.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September
Here's what Sacramento area firefighter saw in his native Mexico City after earthquake 1:01

Here's what Sacramento area firefighter saw in his native Mexico City after earthquake
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question