Inmate from Sacramento County reported missing from prison in Tracy

A minimum-security inmate who walked away from a state correctional facility in Tracy on Sunday is being sought by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
Bobby D. John, 40, was last seen at his job assignment at the Prison Industry Authority Dairy at Deuel Vocational Institution near Tracy on Sunday morning, according to a department news release. Staff members immediately searched surrounding areas and notified area law enforcement agencies as well as the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety.
John entered the state prison system from Sacramento County in May 2014 with a six-year sentence for first-degree burglary, the news release said. He was scheduled to be released in November 2020.
John is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 207 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who sees John is advised to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency or call 911. Anyone with information regarding John’s location or who can provide other relevant information is asked to call the Deuel Vocational Institution watch commander at 209-835-4141, ext. 3842.
