UC Davis grad among the dead in Las Vegas shooting

A 2007 UC Davis graduate has been identified as one of the 59 people who died in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May offered condolences on the death of 32-year-old Michelle Vo.

“My deepest sympathies go to all of the victims and their families in this senseless tragedy,” May said Tuesday in a written statement. “My heart is especially heavy as this horrific incident claimed a member of the Aggie family. Michelle Vo, a 2007 graduate, earned a communication degree and was in the midst of a financial services career with New York Life Insurance Co., where she was recognized for her ambition and work ethic. My prayers go to Michelle and her family as we mourn her.”

The Mercury News reported that Vo, a 2003 graduate of San Jose’s Independence High School, was attending her first country music concert, after recently being introduced to the genre by a family member.

Vo was living in the Los Angeles area, where she was employed as a life insurance agent and also was a Red Cross volunteer.

Vo’s mother immigrated to the United States from Vietnam with her three daughters after the fall of Saigon, according to The Mercury News. Vo was the youngest of the three.

Kody Robertson, a 32-year-old salesman from Ohio, told the The Columbus Dispatch that he and Vo met at the concert and he was standing next to her when she was struck by one of the shots fired by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from a window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He and others carried Vo out of the concert venue and put her on a truck bed with others to be transported to a hospital.

Robertson later learned that Vo had died. He had planned to take a late flight home Monday night, but decided to stay one more night so he could meet with Vo’s family, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“Kody was our guardian angel,” Diane Hawkins, 40, Vo’s oldest sister, told The Washington Post after meeting him. “He refused to let her be alone.”