More Videos

The Las Vegas shooting in photos 1:06

The Las Vegas shooting in photos

Pause
Fresno witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15

Fresno witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

3-acre fire in south Sacramento damages homes 0:30

3-acre fire in south Sacramento damages homes

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children 3:23

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:42

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

  • The Las Vegas shooting in photos

    On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a concert near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others.

On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a concert near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others. Video produced by Emily Zentner
On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a concert near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others. Video produced by Emily Zentner
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

UC Davis grad among the dead in Las Vegas shooting

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 4:15 PM

A 2007 UC Davis graduate has been identified as one of the 59 people who died in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May offered condolences on the death of 32-year-old Michelle Vo.

“My deepest sympathies go to all of the victims and their families in this senseless tragedy,” May said Tuesday in a written statement. “My heart is especially heavy as this horrific incident claimed a member of the Aggie family. Michelle Vo, a 2007 graduate, earned a communication degree and was in the midst of a financial services career with New York Life Insurance Co., where she was recognized for her ambition and work ethic. My prayers go to Michelle and her family as we mourn her.”

The Mercury News reported that Vo, a 2003 graduate of San Jose’s Independence High School, was attending her first country music concert, after recently being introduced to the genre by a family member.

Vo was living in the Los Angeles area, where she was employed as a life insurance agent and also was a Red Cross volunteer.

Vo’s mother immigrated to the United States from Vietnam with her three daughters after the fall of Saigon, according to The Mercury News. Vo was the youngest of the three.

Kody Robertson, a 32-year-old salesman from Ohio, told the The Columbus Dispatch that he and Vo met at the concert and he was standing next to her when she was struck by one of the shots fired by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from a window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He and others carried Vo out of the concert venue and put her on a truck bed with others to be transported to a hospital.

Robertson later learned that Vo had died. He had planned to take a late flight home Monday night, but decided to stay one more night so he could meet with Vo’s family, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“Kody was our guardian angel,” Diane Hawkins, 40, Vo’s oldest sister, told The Washington Post after meeting him. “He refused to let her be alone.”

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question