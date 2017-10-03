Two south Sacramento homes damaged by fire that started in field

A fire that started in a field in south Sacramento damaged two homes as well as outbuildings late Tuesday afternoon.
The two-alarm fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. off West Stockton Boulevard and Cotton Lane. The fire started in a field and spread to structures on the property, said Chris Harvey, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman. Two houses, a garage and a shed were damaged, and about three acres were burned, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Harvey said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
