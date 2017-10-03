Two south Sacramento homes damaged by fire that started in field

More Videos 1:06 The Las Vegas shooting in photos Pause 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 2:15 Fresno witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 0:30 3-acre fire in south Sacramento damages homes 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 3:23 Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 1:38 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

3-acre fire in south Sacramento damages homes Two homes were damaged in a fire that started in a field in south Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon. Two homes were damaged in a fire that started in a field in south Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon. Sacramento Fire Dept. via Twitter @SacFirePIO

Two homes were damaged in a fire that started in a field in south Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon. Sacramento Fire Dept. via Twitter @SacFirePIO