    Two homes were damaged in a fire that started in a field in south Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon.

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two south Sacramento homes damaged by fire that started in field

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 7:07 PM

A fire that started in a field in south Sacramento damaged two homes as well as outbuildings late Tuesday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. off West Stockton Boulevard and Cotton Lane. The fire started in a field and spread to structures on the property, said Chris Harvey, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman. Two houses, a garage and a shed were damaged, and about three acres were burned, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Harvey said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

