Surveillance photos show men sought in the armed robbery of Kenny G and Company Fine Jewelers at 5460 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights on April 21, 2017.
Surveillance photos show men sought in the armed robbery of Kenny G and Company Fine Jewelers at 5460 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights on April 21, 2017. Citrus Heights Police Department
Surveillance photos show men sought in the armed robbery of Kenny G and Company Fine Jewelers at 5460 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights on April 21, 2017. Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Police seek identity of armed men in Citrus Heights jewelry store heist

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 8:19 PM

Citrus Heights police have released surveillance photos of two men sought in connection with an April armed robbery in which approximately $250,000 worth of diamonds were stolen from a jewelry store.

The robbery occurred at 8:57 a.m. April 21. Two men in heavy clothing and wearing masks and sunglasses forced their way into Kenny G & Company Fine Jewelers at 5460 Sunrise Blvd. Armed with a hammer and a Taser-type stun gun, the men committed a takeover-style robbery. After taking the diamonds, they left on foot, but video surveillance shows them at a Regional Transit bus stop not far from the jewelry store, according to a police department news release.

Although the surveillance images are of poor quality, police said both men wore dark-colored, mirrored sunglasses and matching work- or gardening-type gloves.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the men, or who has information regarding the robbery, to call the Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Neighbor talks about Kurt Von Tillow, the Cameron Park man who died in Las Vegas shooting

Neighbor talks about Kurt Von Tillow, the Cameron Park man who died in Las Vegas shooting 1:25

Neighbor talks about Kurt Von Tillow, the Cameron Park man who died in Las Vegas shooting
Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September
Here's what Sacramento area firefighter saw in his native Mexico City after earthquake 1:01

Here's what Sacramento area firefighter saw in his native Mexico City after earthquake

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question