Police seek identity of armed men in Citrus Heights jewelry store heist

Citrus Heights police have released surveillance photos of two men sought in connection with an April armed robbery in which approximately $250,000 worth of diamonds were stolen from a jewelry store.
The robbery occurred at 8:57 a.m. April 21. Two men in heavy clothing and wearing masks and sunglasses forced their way into Kenny G & Company Fine Jewelers at 5460 Sunrise Blvd. Armed with a hammer and a Taser-type stun gun, the men committed a takeover-style robbery. After taking the diamonds, they left on foot, but video surveillance shows them at a Regional Transit bus stop not far from the jewelry store, according to a police department news release.
Although the surveillance images are of poor quality, police said both men wore dark-colored, mirrored sunglasses and matching work- or gardening-type gloves.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the men, or who has information regarding the robbery, to call the Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524. Callers can remain anonymous.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
