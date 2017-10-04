Stolen vehicles recovered, three people arrested in Nevada County investigation

Three stolen vehicles were recovered and three people were arrested after law enforcement officers served a search warrant at three properties in Nevada County.
Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Grass Valley and Nevada City police and the California Highway Patrol, served a search warrant about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the three adjacent properties east of Nevada City, two in the 16000 block of Jones Ridge Road and one in the 13000 block of Ryan’s Ranch Road. During the investigation, deputies recovered three stolen vehicles and seized two other vehicles with obliterated vehicle identification numbers that are believed to be stolen, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
At the Jones Ridge properties, deputies found approximately 270 marijuana plants under cultivation as well as numerous pieces of paraphernalia thought to be used for methamphetamine consumptions, the news release said.
Daniel Goin, 39, of Orangevale was arrested on the Ryan’s Ranch Road property for allegedly operating a butane honey oil lab.
On the Jones Ridge properties, deputies arrested 30-year-old Kimberly Lumpkins of Grass Valley on suspicion of possessing stolen vehicles and drug paraphernalia, and 42-year-old Jason Dillon, also of Grass Valley, on two outstanding felony warrants and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, according to the news release.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments