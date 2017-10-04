What happened to man accused of drowning dog in American River?

Q: What happened to William Meek, who was accused of tying a bowling ball to a dog and drowning the dog in the American River?

Joan, Sacramento

A: William David Meek pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty in the 2014 drowning of a 13-year-old border collie named Zelda.

He received the maximum sentence of three years in county jail, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

In June 2014, Meek told his girlfriend that he was taking her dog to Sacramento’s Front Street animal shelter and left with the dog. But instead of taking Zelda to the shelter, he placed a bowling ball and large river rock in a bag and tied the 25 pounds of weight to one end of Zelda’s leash and the other end of the leash to the dog’s collar, which he tightly adjusted around her snout.. Meek then drove to East Sacramento and dumped the dog into the cold, fast-flowing waters of the American River, authorities said.

A resident of the nearby River Park neighborhood spotted the dog’s body floating in the river several days later, still partially weighted down by the bag. A necropsy revealed that the dog likely died of hypoxia, resulting from inhaling water.