Zelda, a border collie, is seen when she came into Front Street Animal Shelter in December 2008 as a stray. She had a microchip implanted to identify her owner. Zelda was found floating in the American River on June 16. William Meek, 47, who has been on the run from Sacramento officials since June after he allegedly tied the dog to a bowling ball and drowned her in the American River, was arrested Tuesday in Reno.
What happened to man accused of drowning dog in American River?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 8:31 PM

Q: What happened to William Meek, who was accused of tying a bowling ball to a dog and drowning the dog in the American River?

Joan, Sacramento

A: William David Meek pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty in the 2014 drowning of a 13-year-old border collie named Zelda.

He received the maximum sentence of three years in county jail, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

In June 2014, Meek told his girlfriend that he was taking her dog to Sacramento’s Front Street animal shelter and left with the dog. But instead of taking Zelda to the shelter, he placed a bowling ball and large river rock in a bag and tied the 25 pounds of weight to one end of Zelda’s leash and the other end of the leash to the dog’s collar, which he tightly adjusted around her snout.. Meek then drove to East Sacramento and dumped the dog into the cold, fast-flowing waters of the American River, authorities said.

A resident of the nearby River Park neighborhood spotted the dog’s body floating in the river several days later, still partially weighted down by the bag. A necropsy revealed that the dog likely died of hypoxia, resulting from inhaling water.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

