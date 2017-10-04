Probation sweep results in 17 arrests in Sacramento County

Seventeen people were arrested and four children were removed from a home due drug endangerment during a countywide probation sweep conducted Wednesday by the Sacramento County Probation Department.
The sweep targeted high-risk adult probationers and resulted in 67 probation searches, according to statistics released by the department.
The searches turned up more than 100 rounds of ammunition, and three firearms were seized – a .40 caliber Glock, .22 caliber rifle and and AR-15 rifle.
Officials reported that the sweep also resulted in eight new cases for offenses including cocaine sales, a felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana growing, vehicle theft, child endangerment, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of “edge” weapons. An identity theft case is also pending investigation.
