Suspicious death near Oroville prompts investigation

By Cathy Locke

October 05, 2017 4:59 PM

Butte County sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Oroville area Thursday morning.

Deputies responded about 9 a.m. to a report of suspicious circumstances in the area of Crystal Pines Road, north of Oroville, and found a deceased man. Detectives launched an investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office provided no details on the suspicious circumstances, saying that the investigation and just begun. The name of the individual has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office investigations unit at 530-538-7671.

