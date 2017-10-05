Counterfeit airbag sales scheme earns Antelope man a year in prison

An Antelope man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for selling counterfeit airbags.
Vitaliy Fedorchuk, 28, was also fined $5,000 for the the scheme, which involved selling counterfeit airbags via eBay and other internet sales sites, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller.
Between June 23, 2014 and July 27, 2016, Fedorchuk offered to sell airbag modules, covers and manufacturer emblems at his eBay online store, redbarnautoparts, the news release said. He falsely advertised that the counterfeit airbags were original equipment from major automobile manufacturers such as Honda, Fiat, Chrysler, Toyota, GMC and Ford. He sold hundreds of airbags and took in more than $95,000 through the scheme, authorities said.
Fedorchuk was ordered to pay $1,334 in restitution to people who were identified as victims in the case.
The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
