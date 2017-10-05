Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Counterfeit airbag sales scheme earns Antelope man a year in prison

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 05, 2017 6:46 PM

An Antelope man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for selling counterfeit airbags.

Vitaliy Fedorchuk, 28, was also fined $5,000 for the the scheme, which involved selling counterfeit airbags via eBay and other internet sales sites, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller.

Between June 23, 2014 and July 27, 2016, Fedorchuk offered to sell airbag modules, covers and manufacturer emblems at his eBay online store, redbarnautoparts, the news release said. He falsely advertised that the counterfeit airbags were original equipment from major automobile manufacturers such as Honda, Fiat, Chrysler, Toyota, GMC and Ford. He sold hundreds of airbags and took in more than $95,000 through the scheme, authorities said.

Fedorchuk was ordered to pay $1,334 in restitution to people who were identified as victims in the case.

The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F.

Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F. 1:48

Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F.
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire 0:36

Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question