Fair Oaks man accused of dealing drugs after search turns up heroin, fentanyl

By Cathy Locke

October 05, 2017 9:14 PM

A man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested, and drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, were seized when Citrus Heights police served a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Fair Oaks.

Citrus Heights detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 6900 block of Laurel Oak Way about 4 p.m. They seized 2.2 ounces of heroin, fentanyl, LSD, 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, several pharmaceuticals and $1,180 in cash. They also found other evidence indicating that the suspect, 28-year-old Mitchell Laurance, was dealing drugs, according to a Police Department news release.

Laurance was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and methamphetamine for sale, selling and transporting heroin, and on a local warrant for possessing drugs, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

