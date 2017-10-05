Could recent attack by bicyclist be related to attacks on women a decade ago?

Q: I saw an Aug. 31 Sacramento Police Department incident report about a female jogger who was injured at 30th and F streets when a male on a bike rode past her and struck her on the side of the head with an unknown object. I remember some guy was arrested maybe 10 years ago for riding a bike up to women and hitting them with a hammer. I’m wondering if they might be related.
KAV, Sacramento
A: The incident reported at 10:11 p.m. Aug. 31 sounds similar to accounts of attacks reported in 2002 and 2003 in downtown and midtown Sacramento, but Richard A. Jiron, the man who pleaded guilty in those cases, remains in prison.
Jiron, who admitted to a dozen felonies and misdemeanors in more than 20 attacks on women between March 2002 and February 2003 was sentenced in 2004 to 15 years in state prison. Now 57 years old, he is at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.
Most of the attacks occurred on downtown and midtown sidewalks during daylight. According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Jiron would ride by the women on his bicycle and hit them, usually in the head and face. In some cases, the women were seriously injured.
Jiron, a part-time carpet layer, was living in a rented room in a midtown Victorian at the time most of the attacks occurred. Police released a composite sketch of the attacker in March 2003 and began watching the house after receiving an anonymous tip. Jiron apparently knew police were looking for him and did not return to the residence. He was later arrested in Des Moines, Iowa, and extradited to Sacramento to face charges.
