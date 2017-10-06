Suspicious death near Oroville deemed a homicide

The suspicious death of a man whose body was found near Oroville on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the man as 35-year-old John Prater of Oroville.
Deputies responded about 9 a.m. Thursday to a report of suspicious circumstances in the area of Crystal Pines Road, north of Oroville, and found Prater dead. Detectives launched an investigation due to the “suspicious nature” of the death, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Although announcing that the death is now being treated as a homicide, the Sheriff’s Office provided no details on the suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation unit at 530-538-7671.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments