Sacramento-area blood drive to aid Las Vegas shooting victims

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department invites the public to join in a blood drive, beginning Monday, to aid victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Sheriff’s Department announced that it has partnered with Blood Source to obtain blood donations from Sheriff’s Department employees and people in the community. Beginning Monday, people who wish to participate can visit any Blood Source location in the Sacramento region.

The kickoff event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at Blood Source’s facilities at 11713 Fair Oaks Blvd. and is specifically designed for people who wish to donate blood in honor of the Las Vegas shooting victims, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Donors participating in the drive are asked to provide the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s donor club identification number, 0878, which can be used at any Blood Source location and at any time in the future.

Donors are advised to make sure they are well-hydrated and have eaten before giving blood.

The Sheriff’s Department and Blood Source also encourage people to schedule donation appointments in November and December to help ensure that the Las Vegas victims continue to have the blood needed during their recovery.