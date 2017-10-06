Sacto 911

Has man killed in July officer-involved shooting in Fair Oaks been identified?

By Cathy Locke

October 06, 2017

Q: I have never seen a follow-up article on the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 24-year-old in Fair Oaks. What was the identity of the young man?

Walsally, Sacramento

A: Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin identified the man who died in the July 19 officer-involved shooting as 24-year-old Nolan Cornett of Fair Oaks.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a woman who said her son had been at her house threatening to kill her and that he had told her he had a gun, according to sheriff’s officials.

The son left the house, but while the woman was on the phone with the Sheriff’s Department, the son returned, repeating his threat to kill the woman and saying that he had a gun. The woman initially barricaded herself in the house but was able to get out and escape over fences to safety, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

When a sheriff’s deputy and an officer from the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Parks District arrived at the scene, Cornett came out into the street in front of the officers and leveled his handgun at them, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The officers fired shots, hitting Cornett.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

