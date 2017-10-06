Man crossing road in wheelchair fatally injured in Rancho Cordova collision

A man crossing a Rancho Cordova roadway in his wheelchair died Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls about 6 p.m. reporting that the man had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Mather Field Road and International Drive. Callers indicated that the victim was crossing Mather Field Road in a wheelchair, according to a Rancho Cordova Police Department news release.
Officers located the man and began life-saving measures. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The Police Department reported that the man was a Rancho Cordova resident in his 60s. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the news release said. Witnesses were being interviewed Friday evening in an attempt to determine the cause of the collision. Police said it appeared the man was traveling within the crosswalk..
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments