Placer Sheriff arrests man suspected of trying to meet up with underage teen for sex

Kondwani Manjolo, 31, thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl online, authorities say. But what was waiting for him when he met up with her in person was a surprise.
Manjolo was arrested by Placer County sheriff's detectives on Sept. 22 on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purposes of sexual gratification after he made plans to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl he had been chatting with online. Instead, he was met with Placer County sheriff's deputies waiting to take him into custody.
The Sheriff’s Department’s sting operation came to a conclusion in the parking lot of Maria’s Mexican Tacos on Bowman Rd in Auburn, near the Foothills Bowling Center and Bowman Charter School. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department took a video of the dramatic arrest and posted it to their Facebook and Twitter pages on Oct. 6 with information about the investigation and arrest.
Manjolo is still in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Oct. 6 post.
