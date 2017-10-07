More Videos

  • Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

    Kondwani Manjolo, 31, was still in custody as of Oct. 6, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Department.

Kondwani Manjolo, 31, was still in custody as of Oct. 6, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Department. Placer County Sheriff's Department
Placer Sheriff arrests man suspected of trying to meet up with underage teen for sex

Kondwani Manjolo, 31, thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl online, authorities say. But what was waiting for him when he met up with her in person was a surprise.

Manjolo was arrested by Placer County sheriff's detectives on Sept. 22 on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purposes of sexual gratification after he made plans to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl he had been chatting with online. Instead, he was met with Placer County sheriff's deputies waiting to take him into custody.

The Sheriff’s Department’s sting operation came to a conclusion in the parking lot of Maria’s Mexican Tacos on Bowman Rd in Auburn, near the Foothills Bowling Center and Bowman Charter School. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department took a video of the dramatic arrest and posted it to their Facebook and Twitter pages on Oct. 6 with information about the investigation and arrest.

Manjolo is still in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Oct. 6 post.

