West Sacramento pastor speaks of community support before memorial service for children

Community support, including a public memorial service Saturday for three West Sacramento children killed last month allegedly by their father, is helping the family through “the grief and the trauma.”

“It’s a myriad of expressions and some are inexpressible,” said Pastor Micah Moreno, who became close to Mai Sheng Veng and her family after his wife started a GoFundMe account on their behalf. “However, the recovery is something that involves a day when we are able to gather and share in that burden.”

Service attendees wore yellow ribbons with the initials of the three children: Kelvin Kheng Hodges, 11, Julie KaoChong Hodges, 9, and Lucas Kong Hodges, 8 months. Moreno said he has been praying with family and providing guidance “when everything is just crashing down.”

“We’re trying to, as a community coming together, to demonstrate solidarity, unity and hope and trying to make sure they understand that we’re committed to the long process,” he said. “It’s been a roller coaster.”

