Man killed on Edison Avenue in Arden Arcade

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning several blocks west of the Del Paso Country Club on Edison Avenue in Arden Arcade, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area after a caller reported hearing gunshots, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a press release. They didn’t find any victims or evidence of the shooting, so they left the area.
About five hours later at 7:25 a.m., a caller reported a man who appeared to be dead lying in the front yard of a home on the 2200 block of Edison Avenue. Deputies found a man in his late 30s with an apparent gunshot wound and no pulse. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene and Edison Avenue will remain closed between Bell Street and Truax Court until about 2 p.m., Hampton said in an email. So far, they do not have a suspect description and have not established a motive.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115. Tip information can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or at (916) 874-TIPS (8477).
