Man killed on Edison Avenue in Arden Arcade

More Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Pause
Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer 1:22

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this' 3:00

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this'

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex 0:34

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed on Edison Avenue in Arden Arcade

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

October 08, 2017 1:02 PM

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning several blocks west of the Del Paso Country Club on Edison Avenue in Arden Arcade, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area after a caller reported hearing gunshots, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a press release. They didn’t find any victims or evidence of the shooting, so they left the area.

About five hours later at 7:25 a.m., a caller reported a man who appeared to be dead lying in the front yard of a home on the 2200 block of Edison Avenue. Deputies found a man in his late 30s with an apparent gunshot wound and no pulse. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene and Edison Avenue will remain closed between Bell Street and Truax Court until about 2 p.m., Hampton said in an email. So far, they do not have a suspect description and have not established a motive.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115. Tip information can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or at (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Pause
Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer 1:22

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this' 3:00

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this'

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex 0:34

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

  • Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

    Sacramento Police K-9 Reno was severely cut while helping apprehend a suspect on Sept. 11.

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question