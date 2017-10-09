Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Arden Arcade area

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Sunday morning in the Arden Arcade area.
Corey Crawley and Elijah Varnado, both 22, of Sacramento were taken into custody early Monday morning. Crawley was arrested on suspicion of murder and Varnado, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and violation of his post-release community supervision probation status, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release. Both are being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:25 a.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Edison Avenue after a caller reported that a man was lying in the front yard of a residence and appeared to be dead.
Deputies located a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and had no pulse. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the news release said. The victim was identified by the Sheriff’s Department as a 39-year-old man. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
Deputies had responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots heard in the area but were unable to find evidence that anyone had been shot.
No information has been released regarding the motive for the shooting.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments