Corey Crawley
Corey Crawley Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Corey Crawley Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Arden Arcade area

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 2:32 PM

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Sunday morning in the Arden Arcade area.

Corey Crawley and Elijah Varnado, both 22, of Sacramento were taken into custody early Monday morning. Crawley was arrested on suspicion of murder and Varnado, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and violation of his post-release community supervision probation status, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release. Both are being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:25 a.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of Edison Avenue after a caller reported that a man was lying in the front yard of a residence and appeared to be dead.

Deputies located a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and had no pulse. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the news release said. The victim was identified by the Sheriff’s Department as a 39-year-old man. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

Deputies had responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots heard in the area but were unable to find evidence that anyone had been shot.

No information has been released regarding the motive for the shooting.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.
Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex 0:34

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question