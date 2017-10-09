Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man dies after allegedly shooting himself and fiancée in El Dorado County

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 3:31 PM

The man accused of fatally shooting his fiancée along an El Dorado County roadway last week, then turning the gun on himself, has been identified by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as 32-year-old Kevin Anthony Thompson.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Thompson died Thursday, the day after the shooting, at Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Jessica Lyn Ball, 28, was shot near the intersection of Mother Lode Drive and Sunset Lane in Shingle Springs.

Deputies responded to the location about 5:47 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a man and woman, later identified as Thompson and Ball, were involved in an argument. A witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Ball fall to the ground near a vehicle. Thompson attempted to leave in that vehicle but collided with a passing truck, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

A motorist who observed the collision pulled behind the car, intending to check on the occupant and call for assistance. As the motorist was calling for aid, she saw Thompson get out of the driver’s seat and point a handgun at her. The woman told investigators that Thompson fired two rounds into her front windshield, but she was not injured.

Several witnesses traveling on the roadway in the area reported seeing Thompson walk to the passenger side of the vehicle he had exited, place a gun to his head and discharge the weapon, the news release said.

Investigators later learned that Ball and Thompson lived in the Bay Area and were engaged to be married. Both also had outstanding arrest warrants out of San Jose and were wanted for questioning in a robbery. They were in El Dorado County to visit a family member, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.
Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex 0:34

Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question