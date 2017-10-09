Man dies after allegedly shooting himself and fiancée in El Dorado County

The man accused of fatally shooting his fiancée along an El Dorado County roadway last week, then turning the gun on himself, has been identified by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as 32-year-old Kevin Anthony Thompson.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Thompson died Thursday, the day after the shooting, at Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Jessica Lyn Ball, 28, was shot near the intersection of Mother Lode Drive and Sunset Lane in Shingle Springs.
Deputies responded to the location about 5:47 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a man and woman, later identified as Thompson and Ball, were involved in an argument. A witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Ball fall to the ground near a vehicle. Thompson attempted to leave in that vehicle but collided with a passing truck, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
A motorist who observed the collision pulled behind the car, intending to check on the occupant and call for assistance. As the motorist was calling for aid, she saw Thompson get out of the driver’s seat and point a handgun at her. The woman told investigators that Thompson fired two rounds into her front windshield, but she was not injured.
Several witnesses traveling on the roadway in the area reported seeing Thompson walk to the passenger side of the vehicle he had exited, place a gun to his head and discharge the weapon, the news release said.
Investigators later learned that Ball and Thompson lived in the Bay Area and were engaged to be married. Both also had outstanding arrest warrants out of San Jose and were wanted for questioning in a robbery. They were in El Dorado County to visit a family member, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
