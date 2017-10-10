New fires reported in El Dorado, Nevada counties

More Videos 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Pause 0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space 2:54 Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 3:23 Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:06 The Las Vegas shooting in photos 1:09 Veterinarians give an update on injured Sacramento Police canine Reno 1:22 LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires. Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee