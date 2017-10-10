More Videos

New fires reported in El Dorado, Nevada counties

October 10, 2017 3:51 PM

Two new wildland fires were reported Tuesday afternoon, one in El Dorado County and the other in Nevada County.

The Ice Fire, two miles west of the intersection of Ice House and White Meadows roads, in El Dorado County was reported about 3 p.m. and has burned about 25 acres, according to a U.S. Forest Service incident website.

Cal Fire also reported about 3:40 p.m. that firefighters were battling a 10-acre fire off Wolf and Garden Bar roads, northwest of Higgins Corner in Nevada County.

