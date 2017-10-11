A surveillance photo shows two men suspected of trying to rob Cameron Park and Placerville-area pharmacies of narcotics on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 10, 2017.
Narcotics targeted in attempted robberies at El Dorado County pharmacies

By Cathy Locke

October 11, 2017 6:32 PM

Two men are being sought in connection with attempted robberies at El Dorado County pharmacies earlier this week.

The first incident occurred about 7 p.m. Monday, when two men entered the CVS store at 3500 Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. Both were described as black, in their 20s and wearing black hooded sweatshirts. One man appeared to have dreadlocks, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The men jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics. When they were not given the medication, they fled.

The same men are suspected of trying to rob a Walgreens pharmacy at 4014 Plaza Goldorado in Cameron Park on Tuesday. Two men entered the store about 12:22 p.m., jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics. After failing to obtain the drugs, they fled.

Two men matching the same description as the individuals in the two attempted robberies were spotted a short time later at a Walgreens on Missouri Flat Road in the Placerville area. The store’s manager had been alerted to the earlier attempted robbery and employees were on the lookout for the men, the news release said. Men matching the description of the would-be robbers were seen walking toward the entrance to the store about 1 p.m. Tuesday, and Walgreens employees approached them as they entered, the news release said. The men fled before law enforcement officers arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the two men suspected of the robbery attempts. Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detective Simon Brown at 530-642-4703.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

