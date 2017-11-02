Sacto 911

Citrus Heights man convicted of domestic abuse, animal cruelty

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 02, 2017 01:22 PM

UPDATED 29 MINUTES AGO

A Sacramento Superior Court jury on Wednesday convicted Edward Reid of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant with use of a deadly or dangerous weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury under circumstances involving domestic violence.

He was also convicted of battery with serious bodily injury, being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior, being a felon in possession of ammunition and six counts of animal cruelty, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Between July 4 and 5, 2015, Reid accused the victim of cheating on him and beat her with a wooden sword for several hours. Reid, 50, threatened to kill the victim as he struck her repeatedly in her head and neck, according to the release.

The victim sustained significant bruises on her shoulders, legs and torso, as well as on her face. She also suffered a non-displaced fracture of her left ulna, and X-rays showed she had prior facial fractures involving the right orbital and maxillary sinus, the release said.

On July 9, 2015, the victim reported the attack to police and disclosed several prior unreported domestic violence incidents that occurred in August 2014 and June 2015. In those assaults, Reid punched the victim in the eye and beat her, causing her to break her wrist. The victim told medical personnel she broke her wrist when she tripped over their dogs, the release said.

When officers went to Reid’s home in Citrus Heights, they found a loaded rifle with a live round of ammunition in the chamber and nine rounds in the gun. They also found more than 60 additional rounds of ammunition, two power rifle scopes, two swords and two metal pipes, according to the release.

Animal Control was called when seven emaciated dogs were found in the home. A veterinarian found the dogs to be extremely underweight and dehydrated. They were also suffering from irritated and inflamed paws and paw pads as well as overgrown nails. X-rays of their small intestines showed signs they had little to no food for at least several days and that they had eaten non-food items. Reid was the primary care provider for the dogs, the release said.

Two prior 1989 strike conviction allegations for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon will be determined at sentencing.

Reid faces a maximum sentence of 36 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Dec. 1.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

