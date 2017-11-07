Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Antelope High School briefly locked down after student reported with gun on campus

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 07, 2017 02:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Antelope High School was locked down for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning after a student reported that another student had a firearm in class.

Principal John Becker in a letter to parents said the gun proved to be a pellet handgun.

The presence of the gun on campus was reported to school administrators about 10:30 a.m. A student had seen a classmate with the gun during class, said Brad Basham, executive director of personnel with the Roseville Joint Unified School District. Although the student with the gun was being discreet, Basham said, it wasn’t just a matter of the gun being spotted in a backpack.

The student who saw the gun took the first opportunity to report it to administrators, Basham said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Administrators worked with the Sacramento County sheriff’s on-site resource officer to place the campus on lockdown as deputies arrived to search the campus. The student, a 16-year-old boy who had been at the school only a few weeks, was found and taken into custody by deputies without resistance, Basham said.

Basham said the state Education Code prohibits students from having pellet guns on campus. The gun resembled a firearm and it took deputies some time to determine that it was a pellet gun, he said.

The student has been suspended because of the threat posed by the presence of the gun on campus and violation of the Education Code, Basham said, and the district will initiate a recommendation for expulsion.

It has not been determined why the student brought the pellet gun to school, and Basham said the youth will have an opportunity to explain his actions.

“He will be given due process,” Basham said.

But he said the district is determined to send a strong message that it will not tolerate this type of behavior.

Basham and the principal commended the student who reported the gun.

“We try to teach our kids when you see something, say something,” he said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

    Citrus Heights Police had a busy week, with three wanted suspects making it onto this list. Take a look at this week's four most wanted fugitives in the Sacramento area.

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16
Meet Bady and Cash, Sacramento County's newest crime fighters 1:37

Meet Bady and Cash, Sacramento County's newest crime fighters
Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question