Injured in 2016 chase, retired Woodland K-9 Peydro dies

Peydro, a retired Woodland police dog who was injured while chasing a suspect in May 2016, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning.
The cause of death has not been determined, according to a Woodland Police Department news release. Peydro was with his handler, Officer Juan Barrera, when he showed signs of illness. The dog was being rushed to a veterinarian when he died, the news release said.
Peydro was critically injured May 28, 2016, while chasing a wanted parole violator who was fleeing on a bicycle. During the chase, the K-9 was struck by a vehicle, causing damage to his teeth and jaws, as well as extensive damage to his vertebrae. Pins were placed in his lower back during a four-hour surgery performed by UC Davis veterinary neurosurgeons, the news release said.
With extensive rehabilitation, Peydro was able to walk just seven days after his surgery and was released from the hospital nine days after surgery.
Led by representatives of the Foothills K9 Association, people from around the world raised funds, sent good wishes and adopted the hashtag #PrayforPeydro, the news release said. Peydro was awarded the American Kennel Club’s Paw of Courage Award in March.
Peydro officially retired in October 2016 and spent his retirement with Officer Barrera and his new K-9 “brother” Niko.
The Police Department thanked “everybody who followed Peydro through his recovery and continued to ask about him during his retirement. During Peydro’s most recent appearance during our Fall Festival it was heartwarming to see how much this community loved him.”
Our hearts are broken. Peydro unexpectedly passed away this morning and is now in doggy heaven. He was playing in the backyard with Niko when he suddenly collapsed. We are not sure what happened, but UC Davis will perform a necropsy that could hopefully provide us with answers. Thank you everyone for your support through his journey to recovery and for loving Peydro! #loveyou
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
