Felon arrested for assault rifle possession sentenced to prison

2:01 Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) Pause

1:57 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9

0:10 Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism

1:15 If you witness a crime, here's what to do

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared

0:55 Watch Placer County deputies clean up after squatters in North Auburn

0:45 Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’