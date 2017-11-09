Assault rifle found at Edgar Gutierrez’s Walnut Grove home.
Assault rifle found at Edgar Gutierrez’s Walnut Grove home. Sacramento County Probation Department
Felon arrested for assault rifle possession sentenced to prison

By Benjy Egel

November 09, 2017 8:36 AM

A Walnut Grove man arrested last week for illegally owning of an assault rifle has been sentenced to two years in state prison.

Edgar Gutierrez, 25, pleaded no contest Tuesday to possession of a firearm by a felon. Court records showed he previously pleaded guilty to the same charge in December 2016, a violation of probation he was placed on after being found guilty of check fraud in 2014.

Sacramento County Probation Department officers found an assault rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine when conducting a compliance check of Gutierrez’s home. The firearm was loaded with more than 60 rounds, including one in the chamber, and more than 200 additional rounds of live ammunition lay nearby.

Charges of possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high-powered magazine by a felon were dismissed.

