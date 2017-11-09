Day care employees displaced after bomb scare

California Highway Patrol officers responded calls of a suspicious device with protruding wires at a downtown daycare center Thursday morning.
A parent noticed the object above the emergency exit door when dropping off a child at Discovery Tree School’s 1235 H St. location about 8:30 a.m., said CHP Sgt. Nick Matulonis. Staff near the exit were moved to the building’s opposite corner but no children were evacuated in the hour authorities spent examining the scene. Another CHP officer described the device as “small” and Matulonis noted the door below it led to a clerical area.
An officer in a bomb suit eventually determined the device to be harmless, Malutonis said. He declined to disclose what had been mistaken for an explosive.
Discovery Tree has four state-owned downtown campuses as well as one in Citrus Heights. The H Street campus largely serves the children whose parents work in the state Department of Justice or Attorney General’s offices, according to the California Department of Human Resources.
