Pedestrian struck by car, killed on Folsom Boulevard

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday night in the College Glen area of Sacramento.
The pedestrian was walking south on Folsom Boulevard near Julliard Drive about 10 p.m. despite having a red crossing signal when he was hit, according to the Sacramento Police Department. A driver headed west on Folsom Boulevard attempted to slow down before hitting the man.
The Sacramento County Coroner has yet to identify the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was tested for impairment with negative results and remained on the scene to speak with authorities.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
