Authorities release surveillance video of Fair Oaks armed robbery

More Videos

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store 1:53

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

Pause
Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’ 0:45

Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’

Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) 2:01

Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988)

Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism 0:10

Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9 1:57

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 0:41

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop

'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant 1:43

'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 7:51

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded

  • Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

    The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Authorities release surveillance video of Fair Oaks armed robbery

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 09, 2017 1:42 PM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month.

Robbery_Still A
Surveillance video shows a man pointing a gun at a Verizon Wireless employee during an Oct. 29 robbery.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

Video from about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 shows two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves and carrying duffel bags as they enter the store at 8921 Madison Ave., near Hazel Avenue. One suspect pointed a black handgun at the store employee while the other took the employee’s personal cell phone. At least one of the suspects was wearing sunglasses.

After ushering the employee to the back room, the suspects emptied out a storage locker full of cell phones into their bulging bags and fled. The store sustained a significant loss of inventory, according to Sheriff’s Department news release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store 1:53

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

Pause
Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’ 0:45

Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’

Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) 2:01

Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988)

Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism 0:10

Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9 1:57

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 0:41

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop

'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant 1:43

'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 7:51

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded

  • Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

    The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month.

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question