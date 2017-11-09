Authorities release surveillance video of Fair Oaks armed robbery

More Videos 1:53 Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store Pause 0:45 Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’ 2:01 Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) 0:10 Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism 0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 1:57 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9 0:41 Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 1:43 'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

