Authorities release surveillance video of Fair Oaks armed robbery

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Fair Oaks last month.
Video from about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 shows two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves and carrying duffel bags as they enter the store at 8921 Madison Ave., near Hazel Avenue. One suspect pointed a black handgun at the store employee while the other took the employee’s personal cell phone. At least one of the suspects was wearing sunglasses.
After ushering the employee to the back room, the suspects emptied out a storage locker full of cell phones into their bulging bags and fled. The store sustained a significant loss of inventory, according to Sheriff’s Department news release.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.
