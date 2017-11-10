SWAT officers respond to man barricaded in Valley Hi home

Sacramento police SWAT officers and negotiators were working Friday afternoon to persuade a man suspected of domestic violence to surrender.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of De La Vina Way in the Valley Hi area about 9 a.m. after dispatchers received an incomplete 911 call, said Officer Linda Matthew, Police Department spokeswoman. Officers contacted a woman outside the home who had minor injuries related to a domestic violence incident, Matthew said.
The woman told police the man involved was inside the residence and was possibly armed.
Matthew said SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene, and residences adjacent to the home were evacuated.
Officers have communicated with the man, but he has refused to come out and may be under the influence of drugs, Matthew said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
