3 hospitalized, 1 arrested after North Sacramento shooting

A male suspect is in custody after an early Saturday shooting at a North Sacramento residence left three people hospitalized, one in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the incident began as a verbal altercation at an apartment complex near Empress Street and Dixieanne Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Authorities were alerted a shooting at 2:04 a.m. in the 2400 block of Empress Street by witnesses and by the activation of the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire monitoring system, the incident summary said.

As officers traveled to the scene, a California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to spot a suspect running from the area. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who possessed a handgun, the summary said.

Two blocks away, officers found a female victim who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wound. Soon after, dispatch received calls reporting that two additional male victims had been driven to a nearby hospitals. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other person’s injuries were described as not life threatening.

The name, photo and other information about the alleged shooter is being withheld as the investigation continues, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, police spokesman.

Due to the number of people involved, the incident is being investigated by department detectives, the report states.

The incident is not believed to be gang related, police said.