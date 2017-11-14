19-year-old bicyclist killed in North Highlands hit-and-run

A 19-year-old man died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in North Highlands.
Daulton Kilpatrick had been riding his bicycle in Watt Avenue’s right lane approaching Peacekeeper Way when he was rear-ended and knocked over his handlebars about 10:45 p.m., according to Officer Chad Hertzell, California Highway Patrol spokesman. The driver who hit him then sped off before any witnesses got a clear look at the car.
He was wearing dark clothing and no helmet and was not using his bike light, Hertzell said. There were no overhead street lights in the surrounding area.
A second driver then hit Kilpatrick as he lay on the road, then stopped and called 911.
A recent graduate of Highlands High School, Kilpatrick worked at The Old Spaghetti Factory, according to his Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the CHP at 916-348-2300 during business hours or 916-861-1300 to reach an after-hours dispatcher. Though no paint was found on Kilpatrick’s bike, Hertzell said the vehicle likely had significant front-end damage.
