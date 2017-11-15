The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia in the shed.
Sheriff’s deputies find 9-month-old child, drugs in ramshackle shed in El Dorado County

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 15, 2017 7:25 AM

Two El Dorado County residents were arrested last week after authorities found them living in a shack with an infant.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a car parked on private property on Nov. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Deputies determined that Steven Izatt, 40, and Kelli Simmons, 26, had last used the vehicle, then found the couple living in a “dangerously unfit” storage shed with their 9-month-old child.

Further investigation of the shed turned up drug paraphernalia, and Simmons was later charged with attempting to bring a controlled substance into prison, while Izatt was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance when arrested.

Each was also charged with willful cruelty to a child, obstructing a peace officer and possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and remain in El Dorado County Jail custody with bail set at $100,000 apiece. Izatt is also being charged with a probation violation.

The child is in the custody of a responsible family member, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

