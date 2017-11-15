Sacto 911

West Sacramento men convicted in 2016 armed robbery spree

November 15, 2017

A Yolo County jury has convicted two West Sacramento men on multiple counts of armed robberies, gang enhancements and gun charges during a two-day spree in 2016.

The jury on Nov. 9 convicted Joshua Armond Cadenaz-Lopez, 22, and Ricky Gomez Hernandez, 20, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.

During the five-week trial, the jury heard evidence that over a roughly 48-hour period in mid-October 2016, the defendants were part of a crew of four that committed armed robberies at four different locations in Yolo and Sacramento counties including a Denny’s restaurant, a 7-11 in West Sacramento and two AM/PM stores in Sacramento County, the release said.

A total of nine victims were robbed at gunpoint, sometimes being ordered to the ground. According to the evidence, which included video surveillance, the defendants would enter each establishment, guns drawn, and demand money from patrons and store staff, the release said.

Although the robbers wore masks, the prosecution was able to establish identity of the men by comparing surveillance video to cell phone videos, photos, clothing, weapons and other items of evidence collected in the investigation, according to the DA’s Office.

Judge David Rosenberg is scheduled to sentence the men at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at Yolo County Superior Court.

